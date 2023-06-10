Delhi University To Grant PhD, 5-Year LLB Admissions Through CUET Now; Know More

Delhi University will offer admission to PhD through the Common University Entrance Test (PhD) administered by the National Testing Agency, authorities announced on Friday. This is the first time the institution will admit candidates to PhD studies by a standardised test and not through written exams and interviews.

The decision was made at the Executive Council meeting, where a slew of resolutions, including the five-year LLB course, were adopted. “PhD admission will be done on the basis of CUET (PhD)-2023 based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council, after deliberations on various matters related to admission and attendance of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24, the same were also accepted by the Executive Council (EC)," the varsity said in a statement.

Admission to Delhi University’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes in 2023 through CUET

Last year, the University of Delhi (DU) began accepting applications for undergraduate programmes through CUET-UG and will soon begin accepting applications for postgraduate degrees through CUET PG. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the national-based CUET (PhD)-2023 entrance exam. However, officials verified that both teaching and non-teaching categories of university employees can directly attend interviews, according to news agency PTI.

It further added, “Teaching and non-teaching staff may be permitted to attend classes and take examinations without affecting the duties assigned during office hours. These rules for PhD will be applicable from the academic session 2023-2024."

Admission to undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) course:

Aside from that, the EC accepted the Medical Science Courses Admission Committee’s (MCAC) eligibility condition and seat matrix recommendations for admission to undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) courses for the academic session 2023-2024. MSc admission to the Respiratory Therapy programme will also fall under the purview of CUET (PG)-2023.

Bar Council approval awaited for the LLB program:

The Executive Council meeting also approved a 5-year LLB programme. However, the permission of the Bar Council is still pending. Now the CLAT exams are over. In such a case, taking admission through a separate examination has been suggested. Admissions to the five-year LLB programme are set to begin this year.