Delhi University to Launch CSAS Portals for UG, PG Admissions Today

The University of Delhi is all set to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal 2023 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes today, June 14. The official website of the varsity which is ugadmission.uod.ac.in will host the CSAS 2023 admission portal. For UG and PG programmes admissions, the university will introduce two distinct portals.

A single gateway for both UG and PG courses was introduced by Delhi University last year. Also, the University won’t make the cut-off list public, as it did last year. So, students must therefore carefully fill out and update their CSAS application. To secure a spot in one of Delhi University’s associated colleges, students must register on the CSAS 2023 admission portal and show up for the counselling process as well.

Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 and the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 are eligible to apply for the CSAS counselling process for the academic year 2023–24. The university is once again using CUET scores to determine which students are accepted into its UG and PG degrees, just like it did last year. Depending on their CUET results, students will be admitted into more than 70 Delhi University institutions.

Through the CSAS 2023 portal, personal information such as name, photograph, and signature entered by the candidate during CUET UG and PG will automatically be integrated into the portal. Once a seat is allotted in a given round, the applicant must accept or float the seat by the designated deadline date/time for that round’s allotment.

On the other hand, the varsity has also altered the requirements for applicants for undergraduate admissions under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quotas this year. As per the new regulations, ECA and sports quotas can cover 20 per cent of all supernumerary seats at a single college.

Delhi University will shortly hold the PhD admissions via the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). On June 9, the Delhi University Executive Council issued a resolution allowing CUET to be used for PhD admissions as well. The decision will be put into effect in the coming academic year.