Delhi University To Provide Both 1 and 2 Year PG Course Options To Students

As Delhi university has implemented the principles of National Education Policy 2020 in its UG Courses, a similar pattern will be followed for PG courses as well. In a press conference presided by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh he assured that soon University will start streamlining the PG Courses according to NEP 2020. He further informed that DU will keep student centric approach as priority and will allow both one and two year PG courses.

Shedding light on the matter, he said if a student is graduated with 3 years of UG course he or she will be entitled to complete 2 years of PG course in the subject. However, if a student has devoted 4 years for in UG then they will complete Master’s degree in a single year. It is to be noted that Delhi University is gradually aligning PG Course with NEP 2020 and the change is under process.

In the press conference, academic affairs Dean Prof. Ratnabali informed that around 25 MOUs are signed by the University with many foreign educational institutions in the field of research and PhD programms to cater to the demands of students. The Central University has also introduced imparting 22 Indian languages. The teachers will be added according to the demands of the students. VC said, “For this, clusters of colleges have also been made according to the plan, so that students can be taught jointly in case of a less number of students in any course in a college."

DU under NEP has included various upskilling and re-skilling courses. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh informed that that registration has also started for the Competency Enhancement Scheme whereby any citizen can take admission in the existing programs of DU to enhance their skills provided they have the specified minimum eligibility criteria and pre-requisites, if any, for the course.

Shedding light on the Competency Enhancement Scheme particularly for senior citizens, Singh informed that, admission for senior citizens will be on the basis of merit and age, where merit and age will be given weightage of 70% and 30% respectively. The number of seats in a course shall be a maximum of 10% of the total class strength of that course or 6 seats, whichever is less.