Delhi University to Release Third Merit List For UG Admissions 2023 Tomorrow

The University of Delhi will release the third merit list for admissions to the undergraduate programmes on Tomorrow, August 22. According to the schedule, the university will publish the round 3 allocation list on its official website — admission.uod.ac.in — at 5 PM. Candidates can check the DU colleges that still have vacant seats. On the basis of the candidate’s CUET UG scores, DU will compile its third merit list.

On August 17, the university announced the vacant seats for round 3. For seat allocation in the third round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2023, candidates who have registered in CSAS phase 3 will be considered. The registration period for mid-entry admissions at the university was open from August 17 to August 21, 2023. Students, who applied through mid-entry, will be taken into consideration in round 3 and expected to accept the seat offered through mid-entry.

DU 3rd Merit List 2023: How to Check

The Delhi University 3rd Merit List will be accessible to students via the DU website. Students will have access to the merit list for their particular college. You can access the DU third merit list from the official website via the methods given below:

Step No 1: Candidates should first visit du.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in to download the DU Merit List PDF

Step No 2: After that, they need to check out the ‘Latest Notification’ area of the homepage.

Step No 3: Select the “DU Third Merit List 2023” link that appears on the screen.

Step No 4: The third DU merit list for different institutes will be displayed on the screen.

Step No 5: Candidates can also look for their names in the merit list by using their names or CUET application numbers.

Step No 6: Finally, the DU third merit list for 2023 may be downloaded.

Students should also be informed that their relevant colleges’ official websites will have access to the DU merit list. In the DU UG class of 2023, over 70,000 seats are available.

Candidates who decide to take the given interim seats must do so before the time expires after the third merit list is made public. The seats will be approved by DU colleges after they have reviewed the paperwork and other prerequisites.