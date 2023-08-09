Delhi University To Start an Online English Speaking Certificate Course

The Delhi University at its Campus of Open Learning (COL) will shortly provide an online certificate course in English speaking. In collaboration with Cambridge Institution Press, the institution will provide the English-speaking certificate course online. Prior to admission, candidates will be evaluated based on their command of the English language and assigned a level. Candidates interested in taking this online course can do so from anywhere in India.

Those candidates who complete the certificate course will receive a combined certificate from Cambridge and DU Campus of Open Learning (COL). According to Amar Ujala, the name of this course would be ‘Easy Communication in English,’ and the application process will begin likely in September 2023.

Amar Ujala reports, currently, the government has set the fee ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 depending on the level. There will be two or three levels in the course. According to the administration, this is a very minimal cost, thus no student’s pocket would be burdened. A three-month training does not come at such a low cost. Other universities charge exorbitant rates for English language training.

The curriculum for this course was created in collaboration with Cambridge University Press. This course was formerly intended for students from other nations, but it is now being developed for Indian students. The course will begin entirely online, but it is possible that it could also begin offline in the future.

An agreement with Cambridge University Press will be signed soon. Prof. Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning, Department of Distance and Continuing Education, DU, stated that many students understand English but are hesitant to speak, which lowers their confidence. This course is being offered in such a setting. Preparations are underway to begin accepting applications for this course likely in September. For this course, candidates are not required to be physically present in the class.

Admission determined through a screening test

Students will be admitted to online English-speaking certificate courses based on the results of an online screening test. The student’s level will be determined based on their test scores. The institution will soon reveal the course’s full information and schedule.