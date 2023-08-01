First Merit List for DU UG Admission 2023 to Be Released Today at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi will roll out the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, August 1. Candidates who registered for admissions at DU colleges may view the merit list at admission.uod.ac.in. This merit list will show the names of individuals who have been assigned seats in Delhi University’s various UG programmes. Candidates must log in to their dashboards using their registration number and other relevant details to access the DU UG 1st allocation list.

Candidates on the initial allotment list must accept the assigned seat between August 1 and August 4 in order to ensure their admission. After being evaluated, the different universities will accept the online applications that candidates filed between August 1 and August 5.

August 6 has been designated as the final deadline for applicants to pay their admission fees online. For the seat to be reserved, the candidates must successfully complete the payment process within the specified time. The list of open seats for subsequent allocation rounds will be made public on August 7 by DU. The next two days, August 7 and 8, will provide candidates with the chance to rearrange their top selections.

The second DU CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 10. This list will include further information on seat allocations and the alternatives available to candidates. The first day of classes for Delhi University’s first, third, fifth, and seventh semesters will be August 16.

DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation list: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to learn how to get the Delhi University CSAS UG initial seat allocation list for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the DU CSAS UG’s official website.

Step 2: Go to the webpage and click on the direct link for DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation to access the list.

Step 3: A screen will display the seat allocation document.

Step 4: Look up your name and double-check the information provided about the seat allocation procedure.

Step 5: For future records, download the DU CSAS UG 2023 initial seat allocation list.

The registration process for DU CSAS 2023 Phase 1 and Phase 2 wrapped up on July 26 by the University of Delhi. In all, 3,04,699 individuals registered on the CSAS 2023 portal. 2,45,235 students have finished filling out their DU CSAS 2023 application forms successfully, while 59,464 students are still in the midst of the registration process.