Delhi University UG Admissions 3rd Merit List Released, Over 11,000 Students Secure Seats

Delhi University (DU) released its third allocation merit list for admission to undergraduate programs on August 22, 2023. Candidates who submitted their preferences for admission to undergraduate programmes on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal can view their results on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the data released, Delhi University’s third allotment list for 2023 has accommodated more than 11,000 new seat allotments. Within this third allotment list, 6,104 participants witnessed an upgrade in their selections, and 11,656 new applicants have secured seats. A total of 34,642 candidates have confirmed their positions. In contrast, while 16,860 students adhered to their previous allotments, 28,889 students chose to upgrade following the initial round.

Delhi University Third MERIT LIST 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Candidates can check their DU UG third seat allotment result 2023 by entering their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 application number and password. Follow the steps given below:

STEP 1: Visit the DU admission 2023 official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, select the ‘CSAS 2023’ hyperlink.

STEP 3: Enter your CUET application number and password within the CSAS portal.

STEP 4: The results of the 3rd seat allocation for Delhi University will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Download the results and print a hard copy for future reference.

Selected candidates must confirm their assigned seats by August 24. The respective colleges will then assess and endorse the applications of candidates listed under Delhi University’s third merit list 2023 until August 25. Admission fees must be paid by August 26, 2023. Following the completion of the third allotment, DU will declare a spot admission round for any remaining vacancies.

If any positions remain unfilled subsequent to the third merit list, Delhi University may issue further merit lists. Candidates who do not find their names on the third list can wait for further lists or explore alternate avenues such as applying for courses with available openings at different colleges or universities. Remaining up-to-date with notifications and abiding by the given guidelines is crucial to ensure a seamless admission process.