The School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University said that it has formed a review committee in response to “minor errors” in the self-learning material (SLM) of two Political Science papers. Members of Delhi University’s Academic Council brought out the inaccuracies during a meeting on August 11. As per a statement made on August 12, the university has organised a review group comprised of educators to investigate the issues.

Among the mistakes was the East India Company being spelt “Healthy Company” in a political science paper. The Montague-Chelmsford Report is referred to as the “Mountain Dew Chelmsford Report” in the Hindi self-learning material for the BA course minor paper. Furthermore, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s name was misspelt as “Sarddar Patel” in the general elective paper for BA (Honours) degrees.

Academic Council member Maya John told The Hindu that she and nine other elected members filed a lengthy memorandum with supporting evidence providing illustrated examples of “gross errors and deficiencies" in the SLM, following which the necessity for a revision was accepted. She also stated that the SLM “approved” in the council meetings held on November 22, 2022 and May 26, 2023 are of poor quality. Maya John also stated that such resources cannot be of bad quality because lakhs of SOL students rely heavily on them due to limited access to direct classroom teaching.

Principal, School of Open Learning, Ajay Jaiswal, informed that the school formed a review committee of distinguished educationists on August 12 and is taking the grammatical, typographical, translation, and faculty issues seriously. “Content writers, along with the editorial board, prepared the study material which was also checked for plagiarism. Stringent review mechanism is the top priority of the institution,” Jaiswal said as per The Hindu.

The National Education Policy (NEP) was adopted at Delhi University (DU) in both regular and distance modes, according to Ajay Jaiswal. Following the introduction of NEP 2020 and the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) curriculum 2022, the School of Open Learning used the scientific approach of creating self-learning material (SLM) as specified in the Distance Education Bureau’s (DEB) most recent rules, which were issued in July 2022, reports add.