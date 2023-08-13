Dengue Outbreak In South Asian University; 40 Students Infected

Students at South Asian University (SAU) are stranded as a dengue outbreak spreads on campus, despite apparent inactivity by the university management. Several students said that about 40 dormitory residents were currently ill with dengue fever. According to them, the virus began to spread four days ago, but the university has not yet fumigated the campus.

They said there were no ambulances available on campus to move a patient and that the small healthcare center with just one doctor was inadequate to meet the needs of the students. The students alleged that despite the difficulties they were experiencing, they were unable to protest the “negligence" of the university administration since they were forced to sign and submit an undertaking indicating they would not engage in any disruptive behavior.

A second- year student speaking with Times Of India informed that, “reading rooms have turned into breeding grounds of the mosquitos. Both the academic building reading room and the hostels are infested with mosquitos making it unbearable for students to stay for extended periods."

Another student who was diagnosed with Dengue said that he puked thrice but did not have access to emergency medical services. The student further alleged that the doctor in the University leaves at 5 PM.

The SAU administration this year required the new batch of students to sign an agreement containing a number of clauses. Four faculty members who had objected to the expulsion of students without following the proper procedure have been suspended by the institution.

Last October, the university was at the forefront of student demonstrations calling for the rise of the post-graduate stipend from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per month and the assistance for PhD students from Rs 25,000 to the level offered to Junior Research Fellowship candidates. In order to address sexual harassment, the students have also demanded representation in the forums, but the institution has denied all of these requests. The students said that before including a clause in the commitment that would have denied them the right to protest, the university had not consulted any students.