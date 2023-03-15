Dept of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 124 Vacancies, How to Register

The Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of fire services personnel and technical officers. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts on the official website at nfc.gov.in. The registration process began on March 11 and will continue till April 10 up to 11:59 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, the department of atomic energy will fill up a total of 124 vacancies. Selected candidates are liable to serve in any of the constituent units of the department of atomic energy located in different parts of India.

Department of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

-Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman/A (DPOF/A): 83

-Sub-Officer/B: 28

-Station Officer/A: 7

-Technical Officer / C (Computers): 3

-Deputy Chief Fire Officer/A: 2

-Chief Fire Officer/A: 1

“Out of the 83 posts of Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A (Post Code 12306), 10 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen (ESM),” reads the official notice.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit must be 40 years except for the Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cumFireman/A (DPOF/A) and the Technical Officer/C (Computers) vacancies. Meanwhile, for the Technical officer posts the upper age requirement is 35 years and for the Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman the maximum age limit is 27 years.

Department of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official page at nfc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and click on ‘Apply for Advertisement No. NFC/01/2023’ link.

Step 3: Then complete the registration process and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked and upload all the essential documents.

Step 5: Finally, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of the confirmation page

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use.

Department of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates applying for Group A posts need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, for Group B and Group C vacancies, aspirants have to pay Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively. The selection process includes a written exam, skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

