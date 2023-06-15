DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Declared At keralaresults.nic.in, How To Check

Kerala plus one results for 2023 have been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) today, June 15. Students who took Kerala Class 11 examinations can access their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Plus one (first year) result 2023 may be viewed by students by entering their roll number and date of birth in the result portal.

This year, over 3.5 lakh students enrolled for the Kerala Class 11 exams throughout the state. The state of Kerala had its plus one examination from March 10 to March 30 at various testing locations. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can submit an application for scrutiny, a photocopy of the answer scripts and re-evaluation by June 19 on the official website.

According to a formal notification from the education department, “The 1st year higher secondary exam results have been published today, June 15. Students applying for revaluation, rechecking and photocopies should submit their applications with the fees to the principals of the schools in which they are registered by June 19.” Students will have to pay Rs 500 per subject for revaluation, Rs 100 per subject for rechecking, and Rs 300 per subject for photocopy of the answer sheets.

Kerala plus one result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in, the official website for Plus One results.

Step 2: Look for the ‘DHSE First Year Results 2023’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your Plus one roll number and birthdate

Step 4: Click on the submit button to be taken to the Results.

Step 5: The screen will show your Kerala Plus One 2023 result.

Step 6: Download a copy of the result and take a printout for future records.

On May 25, the Kerala DHSE released the results of the Plus 2 or Class 12 board exams, with as many as 82.95 per cent of students passing the examination this year. On the other hand, 99.70 per cent of students who took the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC class 10th board examination 2023 cleared it.