DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023 Announced, How to Check

The revaluation results for the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Examination 2023 were declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on June 25. Candidates who applied for the revaluation of marks and scrutiny of answer scripts can check and download the revised results from the official website of DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in.

“The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks,” reads the official notice.

For students who obtained 10 per cent or above in the second-year subjects of the March 2023 exam revaluation, their revaluation fee will likely be reimbursed.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal of the DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 12th revaluation or scrutiny result links available on the homepage.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Kerala Class 12 revaluation or scrutiny 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: View and download the results.

Around 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams which were held in March this year. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declared the 12th Result 2023 on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 82.95 per cent, an increase of 0.92 per cent when compared to last year.

There were about 1,93,544 students who appeared in the science stream, and 1,68925 (87.31 per cent) cleared the exam. In the humanities (Arts) stream, around 74,482 students sat for the board exam and 53,575 (71.93 per cent) cleared it. Coming to the commerce stream, there were approximately 1,08,109 students who appeared for the exam, out of which 89, 455 (82.75 per cent) candidates successfully cleared the test. For more related updates and information, candidates must keep a check on the official website of DHSE.