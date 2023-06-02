Do Not Panic About De-recognition Of Govt Medical College Says, Lt Governor Tamilisai

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked parents and students of the State government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) not not to panic in the wake of the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to deny the college’s request for continuation of its recognition.

Soundararajan, paid a visit on Saturday to the college in neighbouring Kadirkamam, in the wake of the announcement of the NMC that in view of ”certain deficiencies the Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the NMC”, it declined to grant recognition to the college. She held discussions with officials of the Department of Health, including its Secretary C Udaya Kumar, and also officials of the college.

Speaking to reporters later, she said she had come across media reports today that said the NMC had cited certain deficiencies with respect to the teaching faculty, based on footage of CCTV cameras installed at the college, and declined to continue its recognition of the MBBS degrees (150 seats) awarded by Pondicherry Central University.

Blaming the officials for “being responsible for the current mess” in the working of the college, the Lt Governor said, “Stern action would be taken against the officials who had failed to link the biometric-based attendance system to the NMC’s website.” Stating that the medical college offered good education and students from poor families were able to get trained in medicine there, she said no efforts would be spared to take action against officials who had failed to rectify the deficiencies highlighted by the NMC.

“I would only ask the parents and students not to panic, as steps are now taken to put everything in order,” she said.