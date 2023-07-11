Do You Know How Many Papers Are There In Provincial Civil Service Exams?

The case of SDS Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Maurya has been making headlines recently. Manish Dubey, District Commander of the Home Guard Department (Uttar Pradesh), has also been involved in this episode. According to media reports, when Manish was questioned on this subject, he targeted Alok Maurya and said that the one who is claiming to teach cannot even tell how many papers are there in Provincial Civil Service (PCS). Well, whether Alok Maurya knows or not, but you must know how many papers are there in PCS. If you are looking for the answer to this, you are at the right place.

To become a Subdivisional magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh, one must first pass the PCS test, administered by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), which is divided into three stages. This includes the preliminary exam, the major exam, and the interview/personality test.

UP PCS Exam Pattern: How many papers are there?

First and foremost, candidates must take the preliminary examination. There are two papers in this volume. Both of these papers have multiple-choice questions, with responses to be written on an OMR sheet. Both papers are worth 200-200 points and have a time limit of 2-2 hours. Paper 2 is only for qualifying purposes and must be completed with at least 33% accuracy. The preliminary examination merit is determined based on the results of Paper 1.

UP PCS Mains Exam Pattern

Candidates take the mains exam after passing the preliminary exam. In the mains, there are a total of eight papers. Apart from General Hindi and Essay, there are six GS (General Studies) papers. The General Hindi and Essay papers are worth 150-150 points each. Other papers are worth 200 points. The main exam is not available online. In this one, descriptive-style answers must be written on paper with a pen. Each paper is 3 hours long, and the mains test is held over one week. After passing the mains exam, students are invited to the personality test, often known as the interview round.