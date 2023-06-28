Doctor-turned-civil Servant Apala Mishra Scores Highest Marks in UPSC CSE Interview

Apala Mishra, a highly skilled dentist, has achieved a remarkable feat by not only clearing the Civil Services Examination but also securing the highest marks in the interview, setting a new record. Hailing from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Apala’s family resides in Ghaziabad. Her father, Amitabh Mishra, retired as a Colonel from the army, and her brother currently holds the rank of Major. This outstanding accomplishment by Apala has garnered significant attention and recognition.

Education has always held a significant place within Apala’s family, and her passion for learning has driven her to excel academically from a young age. After completing her 10th grade in Dehradun, she continued her education in Rohini, Delhi, completing her 11th and 12th grades there. She subsequently pursued and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from Army College. However, driven by her desire to make a meaningful impact on society, she set her sights on becoming an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer.

Following her completion of medical studies, Apala Mishra decided to shift her focus towards preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations instead of pursuing a career in dental practice. Though her initial attempt in 2018 did not yield the desired results, Apala refused to be discouraged. Undeterred by the setback, she doubled her efforts and committed herself to intensive exam preparation. While she initially sought guidance from coaching classes, she eventually transitioned to self-study.

Despite facing disappointment in her second attempt at the UPSC exam, Apala remained resilient and persevered. In 2020, she made her third attempt, and her hard work paid off. Not only did she qualify for the exam, but she also secured a place among the top 10 candidates. This achievement showcases her determination and resilience in pursuing her aspiration of becoming an IAS officer.

Apala Mishra’s exceptional performance extended beyond the written examinations. During the interview round of the UPSC selection process, she achieved the highest score for that year, earning an impressive 215 points. Her score surpassed the previous record of 212 points set in 2019. Apala attributes her success to her consistent dedication, devoting seven to eight hours of daily study and emphasizing effective time management throughout her UPSC preparation.

Her diligence, perseverance, and well-structured approach paid off when she secured the 9th rank in the prestigious UPSC examination in 2022. Apala’s achievement highlights her remarkable abilities, commitment, and determination in pursuing her goal of becoming an IAS officer.