DRDO RAC 2023: Notifications Out For 181 Scientist B Posts; How To Apply

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the post of Scientist B. Currently, there are 181 vacancies for the post at DRDO. The application form will be available for 21 days after the advertisement is published. The shortlisted individuals would be assigned as project scientists on a contract basis at NMRL in Mumbai for three years. Interested candidates can apply online at rac.gov.in.

Following selection for the position of Scientist B, a salary of Level 10 (7th CPC) will be available in the Pay Matrix (56100). The selected candidate will be paid around Rs 1 lakh per month, which includes HRA and other benefits.

Details of the posts

Among the 181 vacancies, 73 are for UR category candidates, 18 are for EWS category candidates, 49 are for the OBC category, 28 are for the SC category, and 13 are for the ST category.

DRDO Scientist B age limit

The unreserved and EWS categories have a maximum age limit of 28 years. The maximum age for OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates is 31 years, and the maximum age for SC/ST candidates is 33 years.

Recruitment Process

The GATE score and personal interview are used in the DRDO Scientist ‘B’ selection process. Applicants for DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment will be chosen based on a written test, an interview, and merit, as determined by the organisation.

Important Dates

The DRDO notification regarding its recruitment came on May 25, 2023. However, the online application started on May 30, 2023. The last date to apply is 21 days after the start of online registration.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 100. On the other hand, the application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.

Apart from recruiting Scientist B posts, DRDO successfully flight tested the New Generation Ballistic Missile ‘Agni Prime’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on June 7, 2023. All the objectives of the ballistic missile were successfully tested in the flight test.