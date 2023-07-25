DRDO Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited To Fill 55 Project Scientist Posts

In India, a government job not only comes with stability but also a sense of social security. And hence, securing a job in the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has long been a coveted dream for many. For its latest recruitment drive, DRDO has announced 55 vacancies for Project Scientists posts.

Aspiring candidates eager to join DRDO, which comes under the Ministry of Defence, can submit their applications through the official website drdo.gov.in. Let us take a look at some of the important information that candidates should be aware of:

Important details to note for interested candidates:

- Only online applications will be considered for this recruitment process.

- The application deadline is August 11, and candidates must ensure to apply by 4.00 pm on or before this date.

- A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through DRDO Recruitment 2023 drive.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Details of the Available Posts

1. Computer Science & Engineering: 1 Post

2. Electronics & Communication Engineering: 7 Posts

3. Computer Science & Engineering: 3 Posts

4. Mechanical Engineering: 2 Posts

5. Electronics & Communication Engineering: 12 Posts

6. Computer Science & Engineering: 10 Posts

7. Electrical Engineering: 2 Posts

8. Mechanical Engineering: 4 Posts

9. Civil Engineering: 2 Posts

10. Electronics & Communication Engineering: 8 Posts

11. Computer Science & Engineering: 4 Posts

Application Fee:

- General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

- SC/ST/PWD and women candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

Age Limit:

The age criteria for different levels of Project Scientist positions are as follows:

- For Project Scientist ‘F,’ the candidate’s age should not exceed 55 years.

- For Project Scientist ‘E,’ the upper age limit is 50 years.

- For Project Scientist ‘D,’ the maximum age limit is 45 years.

- For Project Scientist ‘C,’ the candidate’s age should not be more than 40 years.

- For Project Scientist ‘B,’ the candidate’s age should not exceed 35 years.

How to Apply for DRDO Recruitment 2023:

1. Visit the official website drdo.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Careers" tab available on the homepage.

3. Under “Advertisement No. 146," click on the apply link.

4. Register using your details and proceed to log in.

5. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment and submit the application.

6. Download the filled form and take a printout for future reference.