DRDO Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For Scientist 'B' Post At rac.gov.in; Steps To Apply

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has notified the recruitment process for the post of Scientist ‘B’. The DRDO will fill a total of 204 vacancies in various divisions through this recruitment procedure. Candidates may apply for the recruitment process online at drdo.gov.in by August 31. To apply, the candidate must have a first-class Bachelor of Engineering or Technology (B.E. / B.Tech) degree in a relevant discipline or a Master of Science in a relevant science field from a recognised university. Also, the candidate’s GATE score in relevant disciplines will be considered.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

As mentioned, this recruitment drive is being held to fill 204 vacancies, 181 of which are for Scientist ‘B’ positions in DRDO, 11 for Scientist ‘B’ posts in the Department of Science and Technology, 6 for Scientist/Engineer positions in the Aeronautical Development Agency, and 6 for Scientist posts in CME.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 : Age Limit

The maximum age for candidates looking to apply in the unreserved category is 35 years. The maximum age for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates should be 38 years. Candidates in the SC/ST category should be no older than 40 years old.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Male candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100. There will be no application fee for SC, ST, PWD, or female candidates.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application Procedures

Step 1- To begin, go to the official website at rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.

Step 2- Locate and select the “Advt. no. 145 for 204 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, ADA, DST, and CME" link.

Step 3- Navigate to the registration link and complete the application form as directed.

Step 4- Upload all essential documents and submit your application fee.

Step 5- Finally, submit the application form and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must upload self-attested certifications, documents, and testimonials along with a passport-sized colour photograph, their digital signature, and a valid GATE scorecard.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for an Interview as the next step. The minimum qualifying percentage for General candidates is 70 per cent and that for EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD category is 60 per cent.