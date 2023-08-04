DSEU Launches Two Short-Term Advance Certificate Programs For ESDM Sector

To meet the needs of the electronics industry and provide students with practical skills and knowledge, the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Elios Healthcare have launched two short-term advanced certificate programs in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

At the DSEU campus, there are 75 hours of theory classes included in the program. In order to prepare the students for employment after completing the program, a 225-hour paid on-the-job training component is also offered. Students in these advanced certificate programs will receive on-the-job training, paid stipends, and job offers more than 50 companies around the country have shown interest in the same. Careers 360 has reported that approximately 100 students have already signed up for the program.

The ESDM certificate program covers a variety of subjects, including embedded systems, PCB design and fabrication, electronics system design and manufacture, semiconductor technologies and integrated circuit (IC) design. The skills and information required by the electronics industry will be provided to students. Levels 5 and 6 of the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) are recognized for the advanced certificate programs.

The DSEU Okhla-2 campus served as the venue for the program launches. The courses were officially launched by Dr. Ashok Kumar Nagawat, Vice-Chancellor, Rai Umraopati Ray, Course Head, ESDM and Amit Sinha, Consultant, Centre of Excellence (CoE), Agri, DSEU along with Prof. M A Khan, Campus Director, DSEU Okhla-II Campus, Sabbar Tousif, Managing Director (MD) of Elios Healthcare.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Nagawat, Vice-Chancellor of DSEU said that in order to meet the demand for skilled labour in the electronic manufacturing industry, we are excited to provide the Certificate Courses in ESDM. The curriculum perfectly complements the government of India’s Make in India initiative while also addressing the industry’s rising need for qualified professionals said the VC.

“We are helping the country achieve its goal of self-reliance and a healthy ecosystem for electronic manufacturing by encouraging innovation, disseminating knowledge pertinent to the industry, and encouraging entrepreneurship. Together, we are ensuring that our students have a brighter future and strengthening India’s standing on the world technological landscape", he said.