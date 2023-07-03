DSSSB Admit Card 2023 For July 5-11 Exams Released At dsssb.delhi.gov.in, How To Download

Admit cards for several recruitment examinations scheduled from July 5 to July 11 have been issued by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). DSSSB is all set to conduct the computer-based test (CBT) for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) English - Females, Librarians, Domestic Science teachers and other vacancies from July 5 to July 11, this year. Applicants who are preparing for the recruitment exam can now download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB atdsssb.delhi.gov.in.

To access the DSSSB hall ticket, aspirants need to enter their application number, date of birth and captcha code on the login portal. The name of the exam centre, the date of the exam along with timings will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are requested to read all the details and follow the instructions printed on the admit card.

DSSSB Exam Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of DSSSB atdsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - “E-admit card link of DSSSB examinations of various posts scheduled from 05th July to 11th July 2023”.

Step 3: On the new login window, key in your credentials (application number, date of birth and captcha code) and then click on submit.

Step 4: The DSSSB exam admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View all the details mentioned on it and download.

All appearing candidates are advised to carry a printout of the DSSSB e-admit card and a valid photo ID on the date of the examination. Those without it will be allowed to appear in the respective recruitment test.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Exam Schedule

July 5: PGT English – Female (9 AM to 12 PM)

July 6: Domestic Science Teacher (12:30 PM to 2:30 PM) and Manager Civil (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm)

July 10: Librarian (8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 pm to 2:30 PM and 4:30 OM to 6:30 PM).

July 11: Pump Driver/Fitter Electrical 2ndClass/ Electric driver 2ndclass/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO (8:30 am to 10:30 am and 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm).