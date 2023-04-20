DSSSB Announces Recruitment Of Over 12,000 Government Teachers; Deets Inside

We have some good news for teaching job aspirants. The government has released notifications for the recruitment of TGT/PGT/PRT teachers. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for these jobs before the last date of application, as mentioned in the notifications. Delhi is offering a golden opportunity for those who aspire to become government teachers with more than 12,000 vacancies for TGT and PGT teachers. The Delhi Directorate of Education has released a notification through Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) regarding the available vacancies in schools.

According to the notification, there are 12,664 vacancies for TGT and PGT teachers in Delhi. The detailed subject-wise and post-wise vacancies have been provided in the notice, with 3,904 vacancies already available and 8,760 under the process of being filled.

Aspiring candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the DSSSB website for the release of the teacher recruitment advertisement, which will contain information on eligibility and the application process. In addition, the Directorate of Education will also send a demand to fill 363 posts for Principals and 131 for Vice Principals.

According to the recent notification, out of the total 69,193 sanctioned posts for 14 different categories of teaching jobs, there are 3,904 vacancies. Among these, there are 198 vacant posts out of the 4,060 sanctioned for Primary Assistant Teachers, 290 out of 34,105 sanctioned posts for TGT, and a staggering 863 out of 950 sanctioned posts for Principals.

Earlier in February this year, the Delhi Cantonment Board invited applications for Assistant Teacher posts on the official site of the Delhi Cantonment Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in. The registration process had begun on February 22 and ended on March 17, 2023. The application fee for the form was Rs 500 for general, EWS, and OBC candidates.

The eligibility criteria for the candidates interested in Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2023 was to possess the required educational qualification and the age of candidates should be between 21 and 30 years.

One of the primary benefits of a government teacher’s job is security. Government teachers are typically employed on a long-term basis, and their employment is not subject to the whims of the job market. They also often receive competitive salaries and benefits, such as health insurance and retirement plans.

In addition to job security and competitive pay, government teachers also have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of students. By imparting knowledge and skills to students, government teachers help the next generation strive for success in the workforce and in life.

