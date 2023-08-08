DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification Released for 1,841 Vacancies,Registrations Begin on August 17

The notification for the TGT, PT Laboratory Assistant and other positions was released on August 7 by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The application period for candidates will begin on August 17 and end on September 15. The 1,841 vacant seats in the various positions of lab assistant (grade IV), music teacher, trained graduate teacher (special education teacher), assistant (OT/CSSD), and others will all be filled through this recruiting campaign.

Official notice states that the candidates must submit their applications online at dsssbonline.nic.in. According to the official statement, online applications must be submitted by September 15, at 11:59 PM, or the link will be deactivated.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The DSSSB PGT TGT Recruitment Eligibility Criteria must be met by the applicants. They can use this to make sure they qualify for the DSSSB PGT TGT Recruitment 2023. Candidates who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

The candidates must go through the following instructions to ensure they understand the DSSSB Application guidelines properly.

Step 1: The candidates first need to visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Application Form Section to Register and fill out the recruitment form

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page with the links to apply for the vacancies.

Step 3: Next, select the subject to apply for and click on the Registration button.

Step 4: The DSSSB Application Form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: To generate the OTP candidates, need to fill out the essential information such as category, name, email id and mobile number then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Candidates will now have to enter the OTP number and create their login password.

Step 7: Log in to their account once the password is generated.

Step 8: Now enter their educational details, address, personal details and so on and click on submit.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The DSSSB Application Fees for candidates who fall under the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100. Candidates in the SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen categories, however, are not required to pay any application fees.