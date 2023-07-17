DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 Registration Via CSAS Begins, First Merit List On Aug 1

The University of Delhi has started accepting registrations for phase 2 of the undergraduate (UG) admission process for the academic year 2023–24. In accordance with the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG), the university is now accepting applications for admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The second phase of CSAS is being carried out at admission.uod.ac.in by candidates who have passed the CUET UG 2023 and those who cleared the first phase before the deadline. Candidates who successfully completed the first phase may re-upload their documents during this period.

On the CSAS portal, candidates must fill up their choices for colleges and courses based on their eligibility for the programme. The DU announcement states that new applicants may register on the CSAS website until 4:59 pm on July 24. The candidates’ saved/submitted preferences will be automatically locked at 5 PM on July 27.

According to the DU UG admissions calendar, the correction window will close on July 20. The correction window is available to candidates who would like to re-upload their revised credentials. However, in the DU CSAS correction window, applicants will not be permitted to update or amend specific information, such as their names, photograph, or signatures.

Following the release of the simulated list on July 29, applicants will have until 11:59 p.m. on July 30 to revise their selections. Candidates must accept the offered seat before August 4 in order to be included in the first CSAS allotment list or merit list, which will be released on August 1. Admissions will be verified and granted by colleges by August 5.

Meanwhile, the second-semester examinations for normal, School of Open Learning, and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board students have also been postponed by DU owing to the flood-like conditions in and around the region of Delhi -NCR

The theoretical examinations that were originally slated to take place between July 17 and July 19 will now be held on July 26, August 1 and August 2. The previously scheduled practical tests for July 14, 15, and 16 will now take place on August 3, 4, and 5.