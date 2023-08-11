DU Admission 2023: Second Merit List For CSAS UG Released At admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University has released the second merit list for the Undergraduate courses. Students can download or access the merit list by logging into their student portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The list will contain information on the open seats after the first round of admissions has been completed. Candidates can accept the assigned seat from August 10 to August 13. From August 10 through August 14, colleges can review and approve the online applications.

DU UG MERIT LIST 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to DU’s CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘DU 2nd vacant seats list for UG admission 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, the college-wise vacant seats list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students must check their preferred college, course, and number of seats available.

Step 5: To proceed further, log in via the candidate credentials and rearrange the order of preference.

The deadline for making online payments is August 15. The first day of classes will be August 16, 2023. The majority of seats at a few prestigious universities were filled within the first round of admissions. The University of Delhi has made almost 71,000 seats open this year for a variety of undergraduate programs.

There have been 19,038 new allocations, according to the university’s recent list. The majority of vacant academic seats were reported in the 68 various colleges’ scientific programs. The reserved seat will be deemed to have been canceled if a candidate fails to pay the admission expense. The candidate will not be given consideration for any additional allocations throughout the year and the assigned seat will be forfeited.

DU has chosen to publish three allocation rounds for the time being. However, if there are still open seats after the third admission round, the university will post the schedule for additional round of seat allocation later.