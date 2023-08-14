DU Admissions 2023: BTech Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Today At admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release the BTech round two seat allotment results today. Students who have registered for the seat allotment and admission should access the results at admission.uod.ac.in. As scheduled, the seat allotment results will be announced today at 5 PM. After taking into account the all-India common rank list (CRL) of the JEE Main 2023 examination, the DU round 2 seat allocation list for BTech admission 2023 will be issued.

DU BTech Admissions 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Go to DU admissions website - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the allotment list on the homepage

Step 3 - The result will appear on the screen

Step 4 - Download and save

For round 2 seat allocation, DU will give preference according to program merit, category (UR, OBC, NCL, SC, ST, and EWS), and the availability of seats. The Delhi University offers up to 120 seats for each of its BTech programs. Candidates who are happy with the round-2 seat allocation list for DU must report. Beginning on August 21 and running through August 22, the mid-entry and opportunity for upgrades will be available.

For computer science and engineering, electronic and communication engineering, and electrical engineering, separate seat allocation lists for round 2 will be released. For round-2, the status of the DU engineering seat allocation will be made public at engineering.uod.ac.in.

In addition to the JEE Main results, applicants must receive an overall grade of at least 60% in math, physics, and chemistry. Students must have passed class 12 from a single recognized board and have completed English as a topic of study. A total of 360 seats will be distributed among the three programs, with 120 seats going to each of the three courses in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering.

Meanwhile, DU has released the second merit list for the Undergraduate courses. Students can download or access the merit list by logging into their student portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The list will contain information on the open seats after the first round of admissions has been completed. From August 10 through August 14, colleges can review and approve the online applications.