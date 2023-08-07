DU Admissions 2023 CSAS Round 2 Seat Allocation Today At admission.uod.ac.in

After completing the first round of Delhi University admissions 2023, the authority will release the round 2 seat allotment list today at 5 PM. Candidates can check the list from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. The list will include the number of seats vacant after the first round of admissions. The facility to modify the preferences on the DU CSAS portal will begin from today and conclude on August 8, 2023.

DU CSAS UG 2023 SECOND SEAT ALLOCATION LIST: HOW TO CHECK

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to learn how to get the Delhi University CSAS UG seat allocation list for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the DU CSAS UG’s official website.

Step 2: Go to the webpage and click on the direct link for DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation to access the list.

Step 3: A screen will display the seat allocation document.

Step 4: Look up your name and double-check the information provided about the seat allocation procedure.

Step 5: For future records, download the DU CSAS UG 2023 initial seat allocation list.

The final DU CSAS seat allocation list for round 2 will be released on August 10, 2023. The candidates from round 2 should accept their seat from August 10- August 13, 2023. College administration will have to verify all the documents and approve the application from August 10 to August 14, 2023. Further it has to be noted that round 2 seat allotment will include seats that are rejected, cancelled or withdrawn by candidates of the round 1.

In the first CSAS DU UG round, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered, of which 85,853 students received the first preference seats. In their choice forms, as many as 1,61,533 candidates selected Kirori Mal College. With 1,58,548 applications, Hindu College came in second, followed by Hansraj College (1,57,162) and Ramjas College (1,56,068).

The registration process for DU CSAS 2023 Phase 1 and Phase 2 wrapped up on July 26 by the University of Delhi. In all, 3,04,699 individuals registered on the CSAS 2023 portal. 2,45,235 students have finished filling out their DU CSAS 2023 application forms successfully, while 59,464 students are still in the midst of the registration process.