DU Admissions 2023: NCWEB 1st Cut-off List released For BA, BCom at du.ac.in

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board’s (NCWEB) BA and B.Com admission first cut-off list for 2023 has been made public by the University of Delhi (DU) at du.ac.in. The admissions procedure for DU NCWEB 2023 will begin on August 17. Online admission based on the DU NCWEB first cut-off 2023 will begin on August 17 and run through August 19. The institutes have announced the qualifying test cut-off marks for each category.

An official statement by the university read, “The First Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2023-2024 is being notified / displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 15th August, 2023. Online Admission shall commence from Thursday, the 17th August, 2023.”

The NCWEB’s curricula, which include BA and B.Com for undergraduate students as well as mathematics, English, Hindi, political science, history, Sanskrit, and Punjabi for postgraduate students, are solely available to working female students who can attend lessons on weekends since they have to work during the week. There are currently 26 designated centres for undergraduate students and one for graduate students.

DU NCWEB first cut-off 2023 for B.Com.

This year, Miranda House’s NCWEB’ general category’s highest cut-off for B.Com has decreased to 89. At Jesus and Mary College, the highest cut-off score for B.Com admission last year was 95. The highest cut-off for BA courses is once again set by Miranda House, a required score of 91 for BA History and Political Science and 90 for BA Economics and Political Science.

Students are admitted by the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) based on their Class 12 grades. However, for admission to undergraduate programmes, the institution has embraced the National Testing Agency’s Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023).

In the meantime, Delhi University has published the second merit list for Undergraduate programmes. Students who have applied to the university can view the list at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates had until August 13 to accept their seats and colleges had until August 14 to verify and accept online applications. Candidates have time to pay their fees until 4:59 PM today, August 15.