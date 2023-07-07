DU Admissions 2023: Over 2 Lakh Registrations Recorded For UG Programmes

The Delhi University has commenced its application window for registration under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 for undergraduate admissions, and as of Wednesday, the institution had received more than 2 lakh registrations. The CSAS portal registered 2,18,355 candidates, of whom 1,54,645 submitted the CSAS DU application form 2023 while 63,710 did not, according to the official data.

Through their registered (Central University Entrance Test) CUET(UG)-2023 application number, candidates can access the CSAS application portal. The CUET results from 2023 and other eligibility requirements established by the university will be used to determine admission. The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate exams for the year 2023.

CUET UG results are anticipated to be officially announced on July 8 according to reports. Candidates must go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website, to view the results. Depending on the relevant categories, the cutoff scores for various courses in 2023 may change. For instance, the predicted cutoff range for the UR category for MA English and M.Sc is expected to fall between 2.5 and 4.5, while the anticipated cutoff range for Chemistry is anticipated to fall between 1.5 and 3.5. Candidates would be considered eligible for admission into various programmes offered by the involved central universities based on these cutoff scores.

The final phase exam, which was held from June 21 to 23, witnessed a total of 36,242 individuals. On July 3, the revised answer key for CUET UG 2023 was made available on the official website. A total of 156 questions from the previous answer key were eliminated in this revised version. Additionally, the NTA updated the answer key when needed, especially for the Hindi exam’s dome shifts and the Business Studies, Accountancy, and those exams.

The issues brought up will be carefully examined by subject matter experts, who will subsequently create a final answer key. Final scores for the CUET UG 2023 will be determined using the NTA’s final answer key. Except for June 3 and 4, the CUET UG 2023 exam was administered from May 21 to June 23.