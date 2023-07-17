DU Admissions 2023 Via CUET: Check Expected Cut-Off For UG Courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, over 22,000 candidates received 100 percentile scores. According to reports, a total of 5,685 students secured 100 percentiles in English, and about 4,850 candidates obtained a top score in Biology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology, followed by 2,836 in Economics.

A large chunk of these CUET UG 2023 aspirants will be eyeing admission to the University of Delhi. Like every year, this year too Delhi University will be witnessing tough competition in the admission process.

Once the online admission counselling begins, candidates will have to register themselves on DU’s website. According to reports, there are a total of 91 affiliated colleges that will be offering admissions to around 70,000 seats this year. Delhi University is expected to release the merit list and cut-off for all affiliated universities soon. We have mentioned the expected DU cut-off for a few colleges below:

1. Acharya Narendra Dev College University Of Delhi.

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 95 to 96

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96.5 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 97 to 99

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

2. Aditi Mahavidyalaya.

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 97

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 92 to 94

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 98 to 100

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

3. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 97.5 to 98.5

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 97 to 99

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

4. Bharati College

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 95 to 97

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 97

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

5. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 97

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 94 to 96

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

6. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 98.5 to 99.5

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 94 to 96

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

7. Daulat Ram College

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 99 or above

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 98 to 99.5

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 89 to 90

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 94 to 96

8. Hansraj College

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 98.5 to 99.5

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

9. Hindu College

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 99 or above

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 96 to 98

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women

BA Cut-off (In percentile): 97 to 99

BA Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 90 to 92

B.Sc Cut-off (In percentile): 92 to 94

B.Sc Honours Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100

B.Com Cut-off (In percentile): 99 to 100