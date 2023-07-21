DU Admissions via CUET: Candidates Can Choose Any Number of Courses, Seat Allotment List on Aug 1

The process of undergraduate admission has started at Delhi University. At present, the registration process for the second phase is going on in which the candidates have to select their course, college and enter their preferences. Students have till 5 pm on July 24 to fill out the registration forms. After this, the simulated list will be released on July 29.

The first seat allotment list will be released on August 1. Candidates will have to take admissions by August 4 and the colleges will approve the application by August 5. After this, the admission fee will have to be deposited by August 6.

The list for the second round will be released on August 7 and the list for the third round on August 17. If the seat remains vacant even after these three rounds, then a further schedule will be issued.

At present, candidates have to take care of some important things while choosing their course and college, which will increase their chances of getting admission. There are 78 graduation programmes and 198 BA programme combinations being offered in 68 colleges of Delhi University.

Candidates can choose any number of courses if they want, provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria of that course. DU has said that it is in the interest of the students to choose as many courses as possible. The seat will be allotted to the students on the basis of their choices of course and college.

Apart from this, the priority of the course and college should also be filled by the students carefully. On the basis of this, the list of seat allotments will be prepared. After filling in the preferences, the students will also have to submit them by the last date of preference filling. They can also change their preferences till the last date. If students do not submit their filled preferences, the last saved order will be automatically locked, and based on that, seats will be allotted to them.