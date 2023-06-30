DU Admissions: Want to Choose the Best Campus? Check Out List of Top Delhi University Colleges

Students from India and abroad aspire to get admission at Delhi University. This year, admissions are available at Delhi University through the CUET exam. Students who are interested in getting admission can check out the details of each college affiliated with the university on the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in.

Colleges affiliated with Delhi University are mainly divided into four campuses – North Campus, South Campus, East Campus, and West Campus. Students can take admission to these according to their ranking, location, course, and faculty. Many colleges of Delhi University also conduct entrance exams at their level.

Delhi University North Campus Colleges

The North Campus of the University of Delhi consists of the three founding colleges of the University. Students wishing to study in the fields of arts, commerce, journalism etc. can take admission to any of Delhi University’s North Campus Colleges:

1- School of Open Learning

2- Kirori Mal College

3- Daulat Ram College

4- Hansraj College

5- Hindu College

6- Lady Irwin College

7- Indraprastha College for Women

8- Miranda House

9- Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

10- Ramjas College

11- St. Stephen’s College

12- Shri Ram College of Commerce

13- Satyavati College

14- Lakshmibai College

Delhi University South Campus Colleges

Delhi University established its South Campus in 1973. This campus is spread over 69 acres. Its nearest metro station is Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus. Students wishing to study at Delhi University can take admission to these colleges of South Campus:

1- Aryabhatta College

2- Gargi College

3- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

4- Jesus and Mary College

5- Maitreyi College

6- Motilal Nehru College

7- Ram Lal Anand College

8- Sri Venkateswara College

10- Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

11- Institute of Home Economics

12- Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo Vedic College

13- College of Vocational Studies

Delhi University East Campus Colleges

The construction work of Delhi University’s East Campus is currently underway. So far the following colleges have been included in it:

1- Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy

2- Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

3- Maharaja Agrasen College

4- Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College

5- Shyam Lal College

6- Vivekananda College

Delhi University West Campus Colleges

Students living in rural areas of Delhi and Haryana prefer the West Campus of Delhi University. So far the following colleges have been included in it:

1- Bhagini Nivedita College

2- Bharati College

3- Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

4- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

5- Janki Devi Memorial College

6- Kalindi College

7- Keshav Mahavidyalaya

8- Lakshmibai College

9- Rajdhani College

10- Shivaji College

11- Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College

12- Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

13- Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

14- Satyavati College