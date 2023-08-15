DU BTech Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At engineering.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi has released the results for the three programmes of computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering for the DU BTech 2nd allocation 2023. On the official website, engineering.uod.ac.in, candidates who have applied for DU BTech admission 2023 will be able to view the allotment results.

DU BTECH ADMISSION 2023 SECOND ALLOTMENT LIST: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1 - Go to DU admissions website - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the allotment list on the homepage

Step 3 - The result will appear on the screen

Step 4 - Download and save

During the opening of the CSAS portal, the institution debuted BTech courses this year. There are 120 seats available in each BTech program offered by DU. For acceptance to these courses, there will be three rounds of counseling. If seats are available, the university may also hold additional rounds.

Candidates from the unreserved, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories who are selected for the DU BTech 2nd seat allocation 2023 must report to the Delhi University Faculty of Technology between August 16 and 17. Candidates who fall under one of the following categories must report to the faculty between August 18 and August 19 between 10 AM and 4 PM. Meanwhile, Delhi University announced the first merit list for undergraduate degree courses through CSAS on August 1. Around 7,042 candidates have got their first preference and about 22000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences while registering.

Apart from JEE Main scores, candidates have to secure at least 60 per cent or above in an aggregate of mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Students should have cleared English as a subject of study and must have passed class 12 from a single recognised board. With a total of 360 seats that are available across the three programmes, 120 seats will be allocated to each of the computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering courses