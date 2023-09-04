DU Colleges Grapple With Infrastructure Facilities, Seek Centre's Intervention

Several prominent colleges of the Delhi University (DU) are struggling due to a lack of basic infrastructure facilities. According to teachers, the buildings of Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, and Maharshi Valmiki College of Education are in poor condition. The condition of laboratories, classrooms, toilets, drinking water, seminar halls, and gardens in many colleges of Delhi University are getting worse day by day.

There are at least a dozen DU colleges where teachers have been awaiting arrears for over a year despite their promotions.

According to teachers, they have to wait for several months even for their salaries.

Teachers say that through the installment sent by the Delhi government, they only receive their outstanding salary and have to wait for several more months for the rest.

DU teachers have informed the Union Education Minister and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi about the conditions of these colleges.

In fact, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wants the Central government to take over these 12 colleges of DU, all of which are financially supported by the Delhi government.

Professor Hansraj Suman of DU has explained that for the past several years, these 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, have been grappling with severe financial crises. Teachers and employees also have to wait for months for their salaries.

Dr Suman, Chairman of the Forum of Academic for Social Justice, said that until the appropriate amount of salary and arrears are released on time in these 12 colleges, there is no justification for the Delhi government to establish a governing body. He has also urged the Lieutenant Governor not to establish a governing body for these 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government claims to have allocated Rs 100 crore specifically for these colleges.

However, DUTA President Professor A.K. Bhagi said that the Delhi government has issued a grant of Rs 100 crore to these colleges, but the grant has not yet reached the colleges.

Teachers’ associations said that the government should release the necessary funds to colleges for all dues every three months.

Considering the entire situation, DU teachers have also appealed to the Union Education Ministry to take over the 12 colleges of Delhi University financially supported by the Delhi government.

DUTA said that teachers in these colleges have been facing a financial crisis for several months due to the delay in receiving their salaries.

According to the DUTA president, the principals of some colleges have told him that due to non-availability of funds, teachers have been paid salaries from other places.

The DUTA president said that teachers of many colleges have still not received salary for two-three months.

Prof. Bhagi has explained that the teachers facing the most crisis are those who have bought houses, cars, and are struggling to pay their EMIs. Medical bills have not been cleared and retired teachers have not received their pensions.