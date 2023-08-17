DU CSAS 2023 Admission Portal Likely To Reopen Today for Mid-Entry Admissions, Check Guidelines

Delhi University is currently accepting applications for undergraduate (UG) degrees and the university as per its schedule will release the DU CSAS round 3 vacant seat list today, August 17. Delhi University also intends to start accepting applications today for the mid-entry window to reorder higher preferences starting today. The vacant seat list and the mid-entry window are set to open today at 5 PM, in accordance to the timetable.

On the basis of the seats still available on the third-round vacancy list, candidates have until August 19 (4:59 PM) to reorganise their tier preferences. On August 22, Delhi University will release the DU round 3 seat allocation list. On the official CSAS website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, DU will publish the list of open seats available for round 3 of admissions. Candidates are urged to continuously check the official website for updates on the publication of the round 3 vacant seat lists and the mid-entry window.

DU UG Mid-Entry Guidelines

1. The institution has said that candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1000 while changing their preferences during the mid-entry procedure.

2. These candidates will not be eligible for the seat designated for initially registered candidates.

3. If a candidate is assigned a seat during the mid-entry window, they cannot request an upgrade, and if they do not take the seat, their admission is forfeited.

4. In addition, mid-entry will be prohibited for ECA, sports, supernumerary quota, and performance-based programmes such as B.A. (H) Music, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S), and Practical-based Programs i.e., BFA.

DU UG VACANT SEAT LIST 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Navigate to the DU CSAS site at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, look for the ‘DU vacant list for UG admission 2023’ link.

Step 3: The college-specific list of vacant seats will be shown on the new window.

Step 4: Students must look into their selected college, course, and the total number of vacant seats.

Step 5: Rearrange the order of preference by logging in using the candidate credentials and then submit the selections.

DU CSAS Round 3 Allotment Schedule

–– Display of vacant seats – August 17

–– Mid-entry window to re-order higher preference – August 17 to 19

–– Third allocation list – August 22

–– Candidates to accept allotment – August 22 to 24

–– Colleges to verify and approve online applications – August 22 to 25

–– Last date for fee payment – August 26