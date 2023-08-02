DU UG Admissions 2023: List of Top 10 Delhi University Colleges as per NIRF

The University of Delhi announced the CSAS first seat allocation merit list for undergraduate admissions (UG) on August 1. Candidates can check the DU CSAS first allocation list on the CSAS website, admission.uod.ac.in. After taking into consideration their choices for DU colleges and subjects, 85,853 candidates were chosen from a pool of over 2 lakh applications in the DU CSAS first allocation of seats for 2023.

According to official statistics, a total of 7,042 candidates received their first preference in the CSAS first round of seat allocation. Around 22,000 applicants were assigned a seat based on their top five selections. Kirori Mal College was chosen by 1,61,533 individuals on their application forms. Hindu College came in second with 1,58,548 applications, ahead of Hansraj College (1,57,162) and Ramjas College (1,56,068).

The total number of applications exceeded the previous year’s total of 1.7 lakh. With 72,769 candidates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) saw a considerable increase in applications for Bachelor of Commerce. Several other courses, such as BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Political Science, rose to prominence among the most popular choices.

The deadline for accepting assigned seats under CSAS round 1 is August 4 (4:59 PM), while the deadline for fee payment is August 6 (4:59 PM). The number of open seats for CSAS round 2 will be announced at 5 PM on August 7.

NIRF-Rankings 2023: Top 10 Delhi University Colleges

Miranda House and Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University are the top two institutions in the All India NIRF-Rankings 2023. Miranda House took the lead for the sixth time in a row.

College NIRF Ranking 1. Miranda House 1 2. Hindu College 2 3. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College 6 4. Kirori Mal College 9 5. Lady Shri Ram College for Women 9 6. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SCC) 11 7. Hansraj College 12 8. Sri Venkateswara College 13 9. St. Stephens’s College 14 10. Deshbandhu College 17

On August 10, the second DU CSAS allocation list will be released. Additional details on seat assignments and the options open to applicants will be included in this list. Classes for the first, third, fifth, and seventh semesters of Delhi University will begin on August 16.