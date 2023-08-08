DU Fills Up 87% Seats in First Round of UG Admission, BCom, BA Pol Sc Most Opted Course

Over 87 per cent of undergraduate seats in Delhi University colleges have got filled in the first round of admission, with maximum enrolments in Hansraj College, Ramjas College, and Dyal Singh College.

According to the data released by the varsity, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English are the top five courses opted by most students this year.

A total of 85,853 candidates were allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round of admission, data recorded till 6 pm on Monday showed.

DU has a total of 71,000 UG seats across all its colleges.

Last year, 61,500 were filled only at the end of the second round of UG admission.

After the first round of admission this year, 62,008 candidates so far, of which 53 per cent are females, have paid fees and confirmed their admission to DU colleges. 12,733 students have opted to freeze their admission and 40,701 have selected an upgrade.

The seats for the undergraduate programmes are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023.

The university said that only a few seats are now vacant in the colleges on North Campus.

In Kirorimal College, all commerce and arts programmes have one or two seats vacant, while seats are full across other categories. Several seats are vacant in BSc (Hons) Mathematics and BSc (Hons) Botany.

Similarly, in Miranda House, most of the seats were filled in the first round alone. However, some science courses still have some seats available for grabs.

The top five colleges in which maximum admissions took place are Dyal Singh College, Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, and Kirorimal College, the data showed.

The majority of the vacancies are available off-campus and in some colleges of the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, 14 seats are open for Botany BSc (Hons), 31 for Computer Science, 32 for Electronics, 27 for Mathematics, and 33 for Physics. Additionally, there are 17 and 12 open seats in BSc (Hons) Zoology and Life Sciences, respectively.