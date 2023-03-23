DU NCWEB Admission to be Conducted Through CUET PG 2023

Delhi University will be taking admission into its postgraduate courses for the academic year 2023-24 through the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Additionally, admissions to Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will also be based on the marks obtained by candidates in the national-level entrance test. However, admission to DU’s School Open Learning will be based on the marks obtained by them in the qualifying degree exam. Foreign nationals are also exempted from appearing in CUET PG 2023.

“It is also hereby notified that from this year onwards, admissions to Non- Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will also be based on the scores obtained in CUET (PG) 2023. However, Postgraduate admissions to the School Open Learning (DDCE) and the admission of Foreign nationals will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination will be considered (refer to sol.du.ac.in, fsr.du.ac.in),” the official notification from the varsity read.

Further in the notice, DU has informed that before appearing in the CUET PG 2023 test, candidates must fulfill the programme-specific eligibility. Further, the aspirants must refer to the university’s postgraduate Bulletin of Information, published on the University website, to choose the CUET exam paper/s as per the requirements of the specific course.

Students who are currently appearing in the qualifying degree test will also be eligible to appear in the CUET PG 2023 exam. They must fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria set by the university at the time of admission, informs the varsity.

Delhi University will later release its allocation and admission policies via the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) - 2023 (CSAS (PG) 2023). Those seeking admission to the University of Delhi will also have to register themselves to CSAS (PG) - 2023 on the admission Portal of the university- admission.uod.ac.in.

The registration process for CUET PG 2023 began on March 20 and will continue till April 19. The date of the CUET PG exam will be announced later by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It will be held in English and Hindi. The two hour entrance test will be conducted in two sessions- 10 am to 12 noon and 3 PM to 5 PM.

Read all the Latest Education News here