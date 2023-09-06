DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List Released at du.ac.in; Admissions Begin Today

The University of Delhi (DU) has published the special cut-off list for admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the 2023–24 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut-off list of the DU NCWEB through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. According to the official notice, the university will commence online admissions today, September 6.

The official release reads, “The Special Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2023-2024 is being notified /displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 5th September, 2023. Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 6th September, 2023."

The university has released the cutoff lists for various student categories, including general, scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC).

DU NCWEB Online Admissions: Steps to Register

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the option that mentions ‘DU NCWEB Online Admissions 2023–24.’

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where candidates will have to register themselves by adding their name, contact number, and security pin.

Step 4: Once you are registered, log in using your generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill in the online application form by providing the necessary details and attaching the necessary documents.

Step 6: After filling out the form, pay the registration fee.

Step 7: Cross-check all the details before submitting the form.

Step 8: If required, download and take a printout of the confirmation page for admission purposes.

In the case of the BCom programme, Miranda House has set a special cutoff of 86 per cent for general category students, while Hansraj College has set it at 85 per cent. Meanwhile, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi University (SGGSCC, DU) has closed the window for new admissions. Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College have the most lenient cut-off percentages for BCom programme admissions at 52 per cent.

“Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Special Admission List) at which admissions to the above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart," the notice further stated.