DU PG Admissions 2023: First Merit List to be Released Today at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi is all set to announce the first merit or seat allocation list for postgraduate (PG) admissions today, August 17. Applicants who registered for DU PG admission 2023 using the CSAS portal can access their student dashboards on admission.uod.ac.in to view the merit list. The DU PG first merit will be released at 5 PM.

Shortlisted candidates must accept the assigned seat by August 20 when the seat allotment list for PG enrolment is released. Shortlisted applicants must accept the assigned seat between 5 PM on August 17 and 4:59 PM on August 21 after the list is announced. The deadline for making a fee payment online is August 22 at 4:59 PM. Postgraduate sessions at Delhi University institutions will begin on September 1.

The third list of CSAS together with supplemental quotas will be released on September 4, and the second merit list for DU PG admissions will be released on August 25. If seats remain unfilled after the third list, DU will hold additional admission rounds.

Delhi University PG first merit list 2023: How to check

Once the first seat allocation list for postgraduate admissions is released, registered applicants can check their allocation status by following the procedures below:

Step 1: Navigate to the official Delhi University websites, admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the PG admissions tab and provide all of the required credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: On the screen, the DU PG first seat allocation list 2023 will be presented.

Step 4: Review the DU PG first seat allocation merit list and download a copy of it for future records.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: Important dates

–– Declaration of 1st allocation list August 17, 2023 (at 5 PM)

–– Candidates to accept the allocated seat – August 17, 2023 (from 5 PM) to August 20, 2023 (till 4.59 PM)

–– Department to verify and approve the online applications – August 17, 2023 (from 10 AM) to August 21, 2023 (till 4.59 PM)

–– Last date of online fee payment – August 22, 2023 (till 4.59 PM)

Admission to several Postgraduate programmes and courses at Delhi University, including Arts, Commerce, Science, and other Faculties/Departments. MA, M.Com, and M.Sc admissions are carried out based on CUET PG 2023 scores.