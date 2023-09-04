DU PG Admissions: Third Merit List Postponed, Now on September 11

Delhi University will release the third merit list for postgraduate courses on September 11. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on September 4, 2023 but the updated timeline calls for the list to be released at 5 p.m. on September 11. The second round of admissions is now taking place. DU will hold a mid-entry period between September 7 and September 9 prior to the third list. DU PG candidates must accept the offered seats between 5 p.m on September 11 till 4:59 p.m.

DU PG 3ND MERIT LIST 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide provided below to download the DU PG third merit list for 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the PG admission tab.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your DU PG 3rd seat allotment result 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the allotment result and take its printout for future use.

Candidates can promptly access their seat allotment status by following this procedure and getting clarity on their placement in Delhi University’s PG courses. This step-by-step approach ensures that candidates conveniently verify their allocation and proceed with the necessary actions according to the specified timeline.

On September 13 after the third list is released, a supernumerary quotas and CSAS distribution will begun. From September 11 at 5 p.m. until September 15, departments, colleges, and centers will review these admissions and approve the online applications.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi has published a revised schedule for postgraduate (PG) admissions for the academic session 2023–24. Delhi University will start mid-entry registration on September 7. Interested candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates opting for the upgrade choice are eligible to participate in the third round of DU PG counselling. The registration period will remain active until 4:59 PM on September 9. Subsequently, the DU PG Counselling third-round seat allocation list will be published by the university at 5 PM on September 11.

Those who receive seat allotments in the third round must confirm their chosen course and department from 5 PM on September 11 until 4:59 PM on September 13. The verification of candidates’ documents and online applications by centres, colleges, and departments will take place from September 11 to September 13. As for candidates seeking these seats, the fee must be submitted by September 15.