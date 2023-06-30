CHANGE LANGUAGE
DU Played Vital Role in Implementation of NEP 2020: Education Minister Pradhan
DU Played Vital Role in Implementation of NEP 2020: Education Minister Pradhan

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 17:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, Pradhan said the varsity has witnessed the fight for Independence (File Photo)

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone of three buildings and also launched two coffee table books at Delhi University

Delhi University is not only associated with Delhi but with the whole nation and was the first university that raised its voice against the Emergency, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. Speaking at the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, he said the varsity has witnessed the fight for Independence.

“DU is not only associated with Delhi but the whole nation. DU was the first educational institute to raise its voice against the Emergency in 1975. It has played a vital role in the implementation of the National Education Policy,” he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. He laid the foundation stone of three buildings and also launched two coffee table books at the University.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that Delhi University has recruited about 2,200 faculty members this year.

“Delhi University has recruited about 2,200 faculty members this year and this was possible only because of our PM Modiji. DU has given the country some of the best businessmen and best citizens too,” he said.

