DU Recruitment 2023: Gargi College Invites Application for 100 Assistant Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 57,700

Delhi University’s Gargi College has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. The all-girls higher education institute is looking to fill 100 vacancies through this recruitment drive. In an advertisement, the college has invited candidates who meet the requirements to submit an application through DU’s official recruitment website- colrec.uod.ac.in. The applications must be submitted by March 25.

Posts are available in the Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Education, English, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Microbiology, Philosophy, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, and Zoology departments.

Eligibility

The selection for the post will be on the basis of merit. To be eligible to be considered, a candidate must satisfy at least one of these two conditions:

1. Candidate must have a master’s degree with 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade) in the concerned subject and should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

2. Have a PhD from a university or institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the World University Ranking at any time.

Note that just fulfilling the eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection.

How to Apply

The online application has already begun. To apply, one must fill out the online form at colrec.uod.ac.in, supplying necessary documentation such as academic records and proof of professional experience. The fee payment must be made online for those it is applicable.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 500. SC, ST, PwBD, and women applicants are exempt from paying any fees.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a shortlisting of applications and an interview round. The Shortlisted candidates called for the interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with a valid photo ID. A set of self-attested photocopies of certificates with respect to the qualifications, experience, and category should also be submitted at the time of the interview.

Salary

The job will offer a rationalised entry pay of Rs 57,700 in addition to other usual allowances.

Read all the Latest Education News here