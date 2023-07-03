DU SOL 2023: Registration Process Begins For Admission In PG Courses At soladmission.samarth.edu.in

Delhi University‘s School Of Open Learning has begun the admission process for postgraduate courses. The administration of DU SOL has started with registration of the candidates at its official portal, soladmission.samarth.edu.in. The admission is for the academic year 2023-2024. This has to be remembered that no CUET scores are required for admissions. The last date for the DU SOL 2023 registration process is August 14, 2023.

As per ordinance of the University, there is no minimum age bar for admission to the postgraduate programs in the University and its colleges except in courses where the respective regulatory bodies have prescribed the minimum age requirement in the regulations. Further there are different eligibility criteria’s for various courses offered by the DU SOL.

For instance, course like M.COM needs at least, 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates and 45% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for SC/ST PwBD category candidates.

DU SOL 2023: How to register

Step 1- Visit the official website of DU SOL , soladmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2- On the homepage, left hand side, a option of new registration for PG Courses is present. Select the link.

Step 3- An online form will be appeared. Candidates have to fill the form appropriately. It is advised to the students to keep their password strong and write it somewhere for future use.

Step 4- After filing the form recheck and verify the details.

Step 5- Select on register button.

While filling online registration form, candidates are advised to choose course options carefully as no modification is allowed after submission of the form. Candidates have to provide functional and active email address. They must have access to it throughout the admission process for any communication and other updates. Thus students by following the above mentioned steps can complete their registration process.

DU SOL offers PG Courses in Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit and M.com. There will be two separate list prepared on the basis of merit list. 50% of the seats in DU SOL will be filled up by various categories of the candidates. While seeking admission after merit list is out, candidates have to submit class 10th, 12th certificates, photo, and photocopies of undergraduate 1st, 2nd and 3rd year marksheet among other documents. It is requested to candidates to check PG Prospectus 2023- 24 uploaded on the website for more information.