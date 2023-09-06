DU SOL Admission 2023: Registration Deadline Extended For UG, PG Courses

University of Delhi has extended the registration period for UG and PG courses in School Of Open Learning. For Undergraduates courses, students can register and apply till September 30, while for Post graduation courses the duration extended is till September 11, 2023. Applicants applying for UG course in Computer Applications and Psychology can seek admission till September 15, 2023 and pay fees till September 30, 2023.

The registration form for the admission will be done online at the official website, sol.du.ac.in. It is assumed that this is the final extension by DU SOL for UG, PG courses offered by the School.

DU SOL 2023: HOW TO REGISTER

Step 1- Visit the official website of DU SOL , soladmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2- On the homepage, left hand side, a option of new registration for UG/PG Courses is present. Select the link.

Step 3- An online form will be appeared. Candidates have to fill the form appropriately. It is advised to the students to keep their password strong and write it somewhere for future use.

Step 4- After filing and uploading the relevant documents in the form, recheck and verify the details once.

Step 5- Select on register button.

Step 6- Pay the fee of the course.

While filling online registration form, candidates are advised to choose course options carefully as no modification is allowed after submission of the form. Candidates have to provide functional and active email address. They must have access to it throughout the admission process for any communication and other updates. Thus students by following the above mentioned steps can complete their registration process.

DU SOL offers PG courses in Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit, and M.Com. On the basis of the merit list, two distinct lists will be generated. Various sorts of candidates will fill 50% of the seats in DU SOL. Candidates must present their class 10th and 12th certificates, a photo, and scans of their undergraduate first-, second-, and third-year marksheets among other documents when applying for admission following the release of the merit list. Candidates are urged to review the PG Prospectus 2023–24, which has been posted on the website, for more details.