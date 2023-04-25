DU Students Failing Practical Exam Will Be Required to Take Classes for Continuous Evaluation

Delhi University students will now be required to take classes for a semester on failing a practical examination, an official said.

It has been made mandatory in view of the modified assessment pattern under the new undergraduate structure to emphasise continuous assessment and tutorials, the official said.

Under the previous rule, those who failed the exam were used to be registered as “ex-student” for reappearing purposes.

So another point was added to the existing rule: “… student, having failed to pass any practical examination of the university through Continuous Evaluation System will be eligible to seek re-admission only for re-appearing in the said practical examination through Continuing Evaluation System.” The resolution in this regard was accepted in December 2020 and came into effect from the 2022-23 academic session.

A senior varsity official said the need for the amendment was felt as the university adopted the new assessment scheme.

“Consider an M.Sc student who couldn’t attend his classes for a particular subject because he fell ill but still took the examination. His mark sheet would show ER (Essential repeat) in the practical section,” the official said.

However, there is no way practical examinations can be cleared without taking classes.

“The practical examination requires continuous evaluation. So a student need to take continuous classes, which has been made possible after the amendments,” the official added.

The university modified the assessment pattern under the new undergraduate structure to emphasise continuous assessment and tutorials in February.

The new assessment pattern has changed the internal assessment ratio to 30:70 and the theoretical examinations to 45:55.

For the continuous mode of assessment, the minimum attendance required is 66 per cent and if a student fails in a continuous mode of assessment, he or she shall be required to take readmission in the course to clear the paper or course.

The activities conducted shall be assessed through continuous assessment and internal assessment for 30 and 10 marks, respectively.

