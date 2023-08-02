DU to Host Webinar on CSAS Portal for PG Admissions 2023 Today

Delhi University has begun the counselling registration process for its Postgraduate programmes. This year, applications will be accepted through the CSAS portal, considering the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG). To address concerns regarding the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), the university will hold a public awareness webinar today, August 2.

“The Admission Branch will be conducting a webinar to orient prospective students to the CSAS (PG) portal on Wednesday, August 02, 2023. The webinar will telecast live on the official YouTube channel of the University: Univ of Delhi," reads the official schedule. Moreover, the university has also advised students to read the Postgraduate Bulletin of Information and Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rules.

DU PG CSAS Webinar: How to Register?

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Delhi University at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Choose the ‘New Registration’ option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, register yourself on the CSAS portal. Once the registration is complete, log in to the account.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and attach essential documents like your photograph, signature, and mark sheets. Finally, make payment of the registration fee.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and click on the submit button. Download the CUET PG confirmation page for the admission process.

Admissions to the academic year 2023–24 at Delhi University will solely consider the scores obtained in CUET PG 2023. The merit list will be determined based on the scores achieved in the CUET Test Paper, except for certain programmes where additional tests like an audition or sports proficiency may be mandatory as per specific programme requirements.

The University of Delhi has also released the schedule for round 1. The counselling registration process started on July 21, and the last date to register is August 10. On August 17 at 5 p.m., the first allocation list will be declared. From August 17 at 5 p.m. until August 20 at 4 p.m., candidates must accept the allocated seats. The department or allotted college will then verify and approve the online applications from August 17 at 10 a.m. until August 21 at 4 p.m. Following the acceptance of seats, the last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is set for August 22 at 4:59 p.m.