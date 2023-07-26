DU To Implement NEP For Post Graduate Courses From 2024 Or 2025 Academic Year

After streamlining UG courses with National Education Policy 2020, Delhi University will overhaul the PG programmes soon. In a press conference chaired by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the University confirmed that aligning Post Graduate courses with NEP 2020 is under process and may be implemented by 2024 or 2025 academic year. Further the Chancellor mentioned that the Central University will keep the duration of PG Courses for both one and two year to help students.

In accordance with National Education Policy, UG students will have the option to complete their course with a degree or do a research. Hence students with 4 year UG course can opt for one year master degree program in the subject while a 3 year UG course student can opt for two year master program in Delhi University. However, it is to be noted that NEP implementation for PG Courses is under process and DU has yet to give any confirmation on the guidelines for master degree courses.

The Central University has provided students with multiple entry and exit point options and allowing students to chose course according to interest and aptitude. Here is what NEP 2020 says about higher education in India:

- Around 5 crore seats will be added in the higher education across the country

-NEP 2020 recommend establishment of a single regulator for higher education. It will be known as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) that will replace multiple regulatory bodies.

-The National Education Policy 2020 proposes to establish a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) to promote the use of technology in higher education.

-The National Education Policy emphasized on setting up of a Gender Inclusion Fund with an aim to create equitable and quality education for girls and transgender students.

-To make higher education accessible for students, Special Education Zones will be created for disadvantaged regions and groups.