Delhi University to Launch 2 Separate CSAS Portals for UG, PG Admissions Tomorrow

Delhi University will launch the Common Seat Allocation System Portal or CSAS portals for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses tomorrow, June 14. Last year, DU launched a single portal for undergraduate and postgraduate were the same. Meanwhile, like last year, Delhi University will not release the cut-off list. Hence, students have to complete and update their CSAS application properly and carefully.

Further, DU has revised the norms for UG admissions for those applying under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quotas. As per the new rules, 20 per cent of total supernumerary seats can be filled in a college through these quotas. DU’s executive council approved the rule last week, reported PTI.

Through CSAS 2023, personal details such as name, photograph, and signature submitted by the applicant during CUET UG and PG will be automatically integrated into the portal. Once a seat is allotted in a particular round, the candidate has to accept or float the seat before the specified last date/time for the given allotment round.

Students hoping to get admission to St Stephen College has to abide by their admission policy. Last year as well students had to face difficulty due to the different admission policies of Delhi University and St Stephen College. This year, the premier institute has prepared a new admission policy so students have to get themselves acknowledge for the process and refer to their administrative personnel in case of confusion.

In Delhi University’s CSAS portal, the university will provide an option for St Stephen College as well because it comes under the domain of DU but does not follow a similar admission process. Applicants have raised issues with the option but have not received any satisfactory reply from Delhi University. In fact, this issue was also included in the recent meeting of DU’s executive council but the decision is not yet public.

Meanwhile, DU will soon conduct PhD admissions for the university through Central University Entrance Test (CUET). The Executive Council of Delhi University passed a resolution on June 9 paving the way for CUET in PhD admissions as well. The decision will be implemented in the upcoming academic year. This is the first time when Delhi University will schedule an entrance exam for PhD admissions instead of a written test and an interview.

Along with it, the executive council has also approved the seat matrix and eligibility conditions for the Medical Science Course Admissions Committee. The medical course will let candidates enroll in undergraduate MBBS/ BDS courses for 2023- 24 session. Further, the MSc course in the Respiratory Therapy programme will also come under the domain of CUET- PG.