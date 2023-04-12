DU to Launch Two Separate Portals for Admissions to UG, PG Programmes

Delhi University will launch two separate portals for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System, a senior varsity official said on Tuesday.

The university is likely to begin its admission process by May 20, he said.

The admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be through CSAS (UG) 2023 and CSAS (PG) 2023.

This will be the first time the university is opting for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to post-graduate programmes. It admitted students to its 70 colleges through CUET-UG last year.

Students aspiring to get into DU will have to appear for CUET(UG)-2023 and CUET (PG)-2023 as well as register on the CSAS UG and PG portal of the DU. The university is hopeful that this year the admission process would be ”smoother”, the official said.

”We are fully prepared to take admissions to UG and PG programmes through CUET. We will be launching two separate portals for admissions to graduate and postgraduate programmes,” the official said.

”Last year, we conducted the admission through the CUET for the first time. This year the admission (process) will be smoother. We are ready to conduct PG admission for the first time as well. We are confident about that as well,” the official added.

The registrations of CUET undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are underway.

Till last week, nearly 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year.

The maximum number of applications for CUET(UG) have been received for Delhi University, followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The CUET(UG) remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET(UG), 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.

DU has failed to fill all the 70,000 seats in the current academic session despite its best efforts, as seven per cent of the seats across all its colleges remain vacant.

The university had inducted 11,300 postgraduate students in various courses.

