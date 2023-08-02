DU To Release First BTech Admission Allotment List Today At admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release the first BTech admission allotment list today. Candidates who have applied for the seat in DU can check the official website once released at admission.uod.ac.in at 5 pm. In accordance with the schedule, unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL category applicants have to report for physical verification of certificates and documents uploaded during the registration between August 3 and 5 between 10 am and 4 pm.

While, SC and ST entrants will have to report for this on August 7 and 8. PwBD, CW, KM, Orphan, single girl child category students have to report with document for verification on August 9. The last date of online fee payment for all the students to get admission in DU BTech 2023 is August 10, 4:59 pm. It is decided by the administration to provide up-gradation window will be provided from August 10 (5 pm) to 11 (5 pm).

The DU BTech second admission list will be out on August 14, 2023. Candidates can check detailed schedule on the website and act accordingly. Meanwhile, the Delhi University announced the fist merit list for undergraduate degree courses through CSAS on August 1. Around 7,042 candidates have got their first preference and about 22000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences while registering.

DU BTech Admission Eligibility

Apart from JEE Main scores, candidates have to secure at least 60 per cent or above in an aggregate of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Students should have cleared English as a subject of study and must have passed Class 12 from a single recognised board.

With a total of 360 seats that are available across the three programmes, 120 seats will be allocated to each of the Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering courses.

A member of DU’s executive committee has said that the annual fee for the BTech programmes will be Rs 2.16 lakh. Students belonging to families with annual incomes of under Rs 4 lakh will be exempted from paying the fees.